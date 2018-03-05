LATEST NEWS: White and gold are the colours of choice of the Peterborough United fans

Have your say

Peterborough United fans have chosen white with a gold trim as the club’s away shirt for the 2018-19 season.

Almost 5,000 fans participated in the vote for on social media, at the club shop and in a postal ballot.

The three contenders in the battle to be the Posh away shirt for the 2018-19 season.

The white shirt was a comfortable winner with 42% of the vote ahead of a black shirt (30%) and a red shirt (28%).

Pre-orders for the new shirt are available at http://www.theposhonlinestore.com/now priced £43 for adults and £32 for children. The shirts are expected at the club shop in June.