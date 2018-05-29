LATEST NEWS: What are the odds on Peterborough United to win promotion next season?

Peterborough United are 16/1 seventh favourites to win League One next season according to Football League sponsors Sky Bet.

After Coventry City completed the 2018-19 line-up by winning the League Two play-off final yesterday (May 28), Sky Bet released their first odds of the summer.

Former Posh boss Grant McCann has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Barnsley.

Predictably Sunderland, who will have £34 million of parachute payments to soften the blow of successive relegations, are currently title favourites at 4/1 followed by Barnsley at 13/2. The managerless Tykes, who have been linked with former Posh boss Grant McCann, were also relegated from the Championship last season.

Charlton, Portsmouth, Scunthorpe and, surprisingly, last season’s League Two runners-up Luton Town are all currently shorter odds to win the title than Posh.

You can get some fancy prices on League Two champions Accrington Stanley (66/1), losing League One play-off finalists Shrewsbury (16/1), while relegated Burton are 25/1 and last season’s play-off near misses Plymouth are 28/1.

Posh are 11/2 to win promotion next season and 10/1 to be relegated.

Luton Town will be aiming for back-to-back promotions next season.

League One title odds (from Sky Bet): 4/1 Sunderland, 13/2 Barnsley, 11/1 Charlton, Portsmouth, 12/1 Scunthorpe, 14/1 Luton, 16/1 POSH, Shrewsbury, 20/1 Bristol Rovers, Coventry, Oxford, Southend, 25/1 Blackpool, Bradford City, Burton, Doncaster, Fleetwood, Rochdale, 28/1 Plymouth, 33/1 AFC Wimbledon, 50/1 Walsall, Wycombe, 66/1 Accrington, Gillingham.