LATEST NEWS: Wage demands mean Godden is now a no-go for Peterborough United

Peterborough United have ended their interest in Stevenage striker Matt Godden after failing to agree personal terms.

Godden was in the city for talks last week after Posh agreed a fee with the League Two club for the 26 year-old centre-forward.

Posh midfielder Chris Forrester could soon be leaving the ABAX Stadium.

But Posh boss Steve Evans admits personal terms quickly became an issue.

“We’re disappointed, but we move on,” Evans told the Peterborough Telegraph today (May 28). “My chairman did all he could be agreeing a fee with a tough negotiator in Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace, but the player wanted more than we wanted to offer.

“We have a structure in place at the club which we won’t break for anyone. It’s a shame because I’ve always rated Matty highly, but unless there’s a big shift in his position we won’t be signing him.”

Evans hopes to add to his squad again this week. He is still chasing a big, target-man striker.

Evans has already signed four new players since the end of last season, goalkeeper Aaron Chapman (from Accrington Stanley), centre-back Rhys Bennett (Mansfield), midfielder Mark O’Hara (Dundee) and left-back Colin Daniel (Blackpool).

Chris Forrester could soon become the second midfielder to leave Posh this summer. He’s understood to be closing in on a move to Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen.