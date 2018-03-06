LATEST NEWS: Show your commitment to Peterborough United and earn free admission to a game courtesy of the club’s new co-owners

Peterborough United’s new co-owners are offering free admission to the final home match of the League One season... providing supporters also attend the four other remaining fixtures at the ABAX Stadium.

Stewart Thompson and Jason Neale purchased 50% of the Posh shares from chairman Darragh MacAnthony last week. To mark their arrival a five-ticket bundle for the final matches can be purchased for the price of four. That purchase has to be made before Saturday’s (March 10) visit of play-off rivals Charlton. The bundle includes the big local derby clash against Northampton Town on Easter Monday.

The other Posh home matches are against Bristol Rovers (March 24), Northampton Town (April 2), Rochdale (April 14) and Fleetwood (April 28). The Charlton match is the first to be played since Steve Evans replaced Grant McCann as manager and since the new ownership arrangement at the club was disclosed.

A statement from Thompson and Neale read: “With all the exciting news surrounding PUFC, we are both keen to help grow the fan base and support the local community. This announcement helps with both of those initiatives and we are delighted to support it”.

Five-ticket bundle Cost: Seating (terrace)- Adult £102 (£86); Senior 60+ - £82 (£66); Under 22 - £66 (£50); Under 18 - £38 (£34); Under 12 - £30 (£30).

Bundles are non-refundable and are available online at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster Hotline 0844 847 1934) or in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Please note that as Northampton Town fans will the located in the Motorpoint Stand, bundles for the Motorpoint Stand cannot be purchased online. Call the club on 01733 865674 (option 2) or visit the ticket office in person to purchase in this stand.