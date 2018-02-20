LATEST NEWS: Reduced admission for crunch Peterborough United matches and season tickets continue to sell well

Have your say

Peterborough United are offering reduced matchday admission for their two crunch League One matches at the ABAX Stadium against Wimbledon (February 24) and Walsall (February 27).

Both games have been designated as category B meaning discounts on normal admission prices are available.

Posh have sold 309 season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign in the first three days of sales.

They sold just 83 in the same period last season, an increase of 372% year-on-year.

Posh are offering an extra £20 reduction on season tickets purchased before March 4.

There are three discount periods in total covering two paydays until the standard price takes effect from April 1.

Fans who haven’t been a season ticket holder for the last two seasons can buy at the first discounted rate until the end of March.

Prices have otherwise been held at the current season’s rate.

Posh sold around 3,500 season tickets for the current season.

The club have no plans yet to re-introduce the 10-game season ticket.

All season ticket information and category B matchday admission prices can be found at www.theposhtickets.com.