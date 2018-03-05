LATEST NEWS: Postponement was a blessing in disguise as Evans makes his presence felt

The postponement of Saturday’s (March 3) League One match at Shrewsbury was a blessing in disguise for Peterborough United.

Defenders Jack Baldwin, Andrew Hughes and Ryan Tafazolli might all have missed the match the automatic promotion chasers because of injury. The match was called off early in the morning because of snow and ice.

Only three League One matches took place with Bristol Rovers moving to within a point of eighth-placed Posh thanks to a 1-0 win at MK Dons, a game watched by new Posh boss Steve Evans.

Play-off contenders Scunthorpe’s poor form continued with a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of relegation candidates Oldham Athletic. Scunthorpe are fifth, seven points ahead of Posh having played two games more.

Evans was delighted with the attitude and approach of his players during their first training session together on Friday.

Evans will now start his reign in a massive match at home to Charlton on Saturday (March 10). A win would take Posh above their rivals into seventh. They would also move into the play-off places if sixth-placed Plymouth fail to win at Fleetwood.

Baldwin and Hughes are expected to be fit for the Charlton game. Tafazolli is more of a problem because of a hamstring injury.