LATEST NEWS: Positive injury news for Peterborough United

Have your say

There was positive news on the injury front for Peterborough United today (March 6).

Weekend injury doubts Jack Baldwin and Andrew Hughes came through a competitive 60-minute match between members of the first-team squad unscathed, while powerful centre-half Ryan Tafazolli’s recovery from a hamstring strain continued apace.

Recent injury concern Andrew Hughes came through a Posh practice match unscathed.

Omar Bogle scored twice in today’s game, while Jack Marriott, George Cooper and Joe Ward also netted.

Tafazolli will have a full fitness test on Thursday (March 8) to see whether or not he can play in manager Steve Evans’ first match in charge against Charlton at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (March 10).