LATEST NEWS: Posh successful with Shephard’s red card appeal

Posh have been successful in their appeal against Liam Shephard’s red card.

The full-back was sent off for violent conduct by referee Craig Hicks after a clash with Graham Carey in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

But after studying a video of the incident and the referee’s report the FA disciplinary commission decided it was a wrong decision and Shephard will be in the Posh squad for Saturday’s home game with Rochdale.

According to Posh boss Steve Evans, referee Hicks admitted he’d made a mistake in his report and said he went on thr advice of an assistant referee who was 50 to 60 yards away.