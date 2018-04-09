LATEST NEWS: Posh appeal over Shephard sending off

Posh are appealing against the sending off of defender Liam Shephard during Saturday’s disappointing League One defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Manager Steve Evans today (April 9) confirmed that an appeal has been lodged and says he’s expecting a decision ‘of the highest integrity’ from the FA disciplinary commission later this week and the red card to be overturned.

Shephard was dismissed by rookie referee Craig Hicks for violent conduct after an off-the-ball clash with Plymouth star Graham Carey. Evans insists Carey ran into the Posh player.

Evans said: “We’ve all looked at the video and all seen it on Sky Sports and it’s very clear it’s not a red card. It’s not a card of any description. It should have been a free-kick to us.

“The referee is now very clear himself and his report says that he went on the evidence of an assistant referee from 60 yards away. That disappoints everyone and is hard to accept.

“I hope the referee learns from it. He’s a young referee and we should encourage him but you can’t get big decisions in big games like that as wrong as that one.”

Evans also claimed that Carey helped sway the referee’s decision.

Evans added: “Carey is a terrific talent but on the video it looks as though he’s going for Oscars. He’s running around holding his face.”

Posh centre-back Steven Taylor was also sent off in the game for trying to prevent Plymouth taking their late penalty winner but Evans won’t be appealing over that decision.

“Steven has been dealt with internally and he’ll take it on the chin,” said Evans.

“It was a moment of madness from Steven and he let himself down and he let the club down. But he accepts that. He was on the telephone to me yesterday to apologise and was first in the office to see me this morning. He’s a fantastic professional.”