LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United top scorer welcomes the arrival of a new striker

Peterborough United’s star striker Jack Marriott has welcomed the arrival of transfer deadline day (January 31) signing Omar Bogle.

Striker Bogle has arrived on loan until the end of the season from Championship side Cardiff. His arrival could signal a switch to a 4-4-2 formation in the future.

Jack Marriott (right) in action for Posh.

Marriott has scored 24 goals this season, form that led to plenty of speculation concerning his possible departure from Posh during the January transfer window.

Instead Posh held onto their star man and made Bogle their third new arrival after wide players Joe Ward and George Cooper. All will be in the squad to take on Southend in a League One match at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (February 3).

“That’s what happens in January,” Marriott stated. “You just have to brush the rumours and speculation to one side and concentrate on your own game.

“I managed that and January was a pretty good month for me and the team.

Omar Bogle scores for Cardiff against Norwich.

“The transfer window was good for us, but it’s good that it’s over. We can just concentrate on getting promoted now. The club have shown their ambition by hanging on to most of the squad and adding three good players to it.

“Omar will do well for us. I’ve played against him when I was at Luton and he was at Grimsby. He’s a big lad who scores goals. He’s a threatening presence and I’m looking forward to playing with him.

“I’ve spent a lot of time up front on my own this season and I’ve adapted well, but it’s good to have alternative formations and new players to help the team.

“We need to get cracking in the league again. It’s a big game for us tomorrow against a strong side.”