LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United to travel to League One leaders on a Thursday night

Have your say

Peterborough United will play their toughest remaining League One game on a Thursday night in front of the live TV cameras.

Posh will travel to current leaders Blackburn on April 19 (7.45pm kick off). The match has been brought forward two days to be screened live on Sky TV.

The clash at Ewood Park will the second time that Posh have been screened live by Sky Sports this season following a 2-2 draw at Wimbledon in December.

Blackburn won 3-2 at Posh earlier in the season.

Posh have also been live on BT Sport for the FA Cup games against Tranmere Rovers and Leicester City.