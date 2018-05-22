LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United to play local clubs in pre-season friendlies

Peterborough United will visit local Evo Stik League clubs Stamford AFC and Peterborough Sports in pre-season friendlies in July.

Posh boss Steve Evans managed Stamford in his early managerial career, while Sports are managed by one of Evans’ former players Jimmy Dean. Posh played at Stamford in a friendly last summer.

Posh will open their pre-season campaign at Stamford’s Zeeco Stadium on Wednesday July 4 (7.30pm) and then tackle Sports at PSL on Tuesday, July 10 (7.30pm).

Posh have also arranged friendly trips to Bedford on Saturday July 7 (3pm) and St Neots Town on Saturday, July 14 (3pm). All matches are subject to the pitches being of sufficient standard.

Ticket details for the four fixtures will be released in due course. The Posh squad reports for pre-season training on June 27. They fly to Portugal for a training camp and two friendlies on Sunday, July 15.

Evans said: “I am looking forward to taking a Posh side to my old club Stamford and I get on really well with Jimmy Dean, who played for me in the past, and the chairman at PSL, Stephen Cooper. We have a really strong partnership with St Neots and will strengthen that further with this fixture and Bedford will provide good opposition for us at that stage of pre-season.

“One of my management team will visit the clubs ahead of the games to make sure the pitches are in the condition we would expect, but I am sure they will be ready for our visit. It will be a good chance for the Posh fans to see us in action locally and I will ensure that all of my squad get minutes under their belt ahead of our trip to Portugal.”