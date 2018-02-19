LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United stars of the sixties are set to entertain again

Peterborough United stars from the sixties are set to regale fans with stories from the club’s glory days.

Peter McNamee and Roy Banham, two members of the 1960-61 squad that won the old Fourth Division at the first attempt - will be on stage at the Posh Venue at the ABAX Stadium on Wednesday, March 28 (noon-2pm).

It’s an event designed for the club’s senior citizen fanbase with McNamee and Banham reminiscing for the entertainmnt of fans who watched them play.

It will become a regular event at the ABAX.

Organiser and club press officer Phil Adlam said: “We feel it is a great opportunity to put on an event when the older generation can listen to stories from former players and discuss their own memories from the time with like-minded supporters.

“We hope that it will become a regular monthly event and something to look forward to. Our supporters mean the world to us and we know that there are many that have been backing this football club since the successful Midland League days. I am sure Peter and Roy will have some wonderful stories to share.”

There is free parking at the stadium and a bus stop close to the ABAX. Senior citizens wishing to attend just need to turn up on the day, no ticket is required.