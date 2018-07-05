LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United star’s release clause is activated

Two Championship clubs have made bids big enough to activate the release clause in Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison’s contract.

But that doesn’t mean the player’s move away from the ABAX Stadium is necessarily imminent as the unnamed clubs have yet to offer a payment schedule that suits Posh.

Maddison’s release clause fee is over £1 million.

Speaking on Twitter last night (July 4) Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Marcus has had release fee activated, but so far the payment has not been presented in the way we want.

“Marcus is worth double of what we will accept, but I agreed this amount when his previous contract was running out. It’s a one-off. Never again.”