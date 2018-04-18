LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United star honoured by his fellow professionals

Peterborough United top scorer Jack Marriott has been named in the League One team of the year as selected by his fellow professionals.

It’s the second major honour for the striker who was also selected for the EFL team of the year for League One.

Former Posh player Erhun Oztumer (right) has been selected for the PFA League One team of the year.

Marriott has scored 32 goals this season, his first at League One level.

The PFA team was predictably dominated by top two teams Wigan and Blackburn who supplied eight of the players. Former Posh player Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) and Shrewsbury’s on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson were the others to win selection.

Marriott was shortlisted for the League One player of the year at the EFL awards, but missed out to Blackburn’s Bradley Dack.

Marriott was surprisingly omitted from the overall EFL team of the year despite scoring more goals than any other player in tiers two-to-four.

League One PFA Team of the Year

Dean Henderson (Shrewsbury)

Nathan Byrne (Wigan), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn), Dan Burn (Wigan), Amari’i Bell (Fleetwood/Blackburn).

Nick Powell (Wigan), Erhun Oztumer (Walsall), Bradley Dack (Blackburn).

Will Grigg (Wigan), Danny Graham (Blackburn), Jack Marriott (Posh).