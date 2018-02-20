LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United season tickets flying off the shelves

Have your say

Peterborough United have sold over 2,200 season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign, over four times the number sold at this stage 12 months ago.

It’s been a remarkable response from Posh fans who have contributed to the feelgood factor currently enveloping the ABAX Stadium. Posh had sold 520 tickets for the current season at this time 12 months ago.

A generous discount offer, the arrival of new manager Steve Evans and new co-owners to support chairman Darragh MacAnthony are all thought to have been factors in a surge in sales.

The Evans’ era kicks off with a huge game against League One play-off rivals Charlton Athletic at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (March 10).

The first discount period for season ticket sales is now over, but there are two more before the standard prices take effect on April 1.

Posh sold around 3,500 season tickets for the current season.

The club have no plans yet to re-introduce the 10-game season ticket.

All season ticket information can be found at www.theposhtickets.com.