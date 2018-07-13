LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United’s main men could be back in action at St Neots

Peterborough United pair Marcus Maddison and Jack Marriott could return to action in tomorrow’s friendly at St Neots Town (July 14, 3pm).

Posh are expected to sell both players before the start of the League One season on August 4, but with no bids for either accepted it’s a possibility both could be given some much-needed some match practice.

Marcus Maddison.

Maddison’s release clause has been activated by two Championship clubs, but Posh want the fee in full up front rather than the payment programme offered by the bidders, Several clubs have bid for Marriott, but none have yet matched Posh’s valuation, believed to be around the £6 million mark.

Posh boss Steve Evans is prepared to take both players on the club’s pre-seaon training camp to Portugal. The squad fly out on Sunday (July 15) for a seven-day stay when they will play two matches,

Evans said: “If Jack and Marcus are still with us at the start of the season we’d be foolish not to be using them,” Evans said. “They will need match practice anyway. I’d be happy to take them to Portugal.”

Posh have scored 18 goals in three friendlies without their star men. St Neots, who lost 5-1 at home to MK Dons earlier this week, are a slight step up in standard.

Admission tomorrow is dadults £8, concessions £5 and Under 16 free (must be accompanied by an adult).