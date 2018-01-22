LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United’s Jack Marriott and transfer speculation plus the latest on Ricky Miller

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann is confident constant transfer speculation won’t affect the form of top scorer Jack Marriott.

Marriott is expected to lead the Posh attack in tomorrow’s (January 23) Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final at League Two side Lincoln, just 24 hours after rumours linking Premier League Crystal Palace with a £7 million bid for a forward who scored his 24th-goal of the season in Saturday’s (January 20) 3-0 League One win over Oldham.

Junior Morias celebrates his comeback goal against Oldham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have already rejected a £4 million bid from an unnamed Championship club for a 23 year-old who McCann believes is still improving.

“I wish I had Jack’s agent,” McCann joked in reference to the potential fees bandied about in the press.

“But his performance at the weekend showed he is still playing well for us. I was pleased he scored a penalty at the end as he deserved because of the way he played. He missed a couple of chances but nothing bothers him, he just keeps going. He was pleased to have his partner in crime Junior Morias back around him as well.

“Jack is actually improving his general play. He’s getting better by the week. I don’t want to lose anyone from my squad, but we always have plans if we do lose anyone.”

Ricky Miller in action for Posh.

Posh are still working hard on getting striker Ricky Miller out of the club. Miller’s summer move from Dover Athletic has not worked out and he’s available for transfer just six months into a three-year deal.

“Ricky has been very unlucky with us,” McCann added. “He missed the first seven games of the season because of suspension and then had a perfectly good goal against MK Dons disallowed.

“He will be a very good player for someone. You don’t score 40 goals in the National League without being a good player.

“Ricky will score goals for someone and we are talking to a few clubs who have shown an interest.”

League Two basement club Barnet had agreed to take Miller before former Posh manager Graham Westley took over as head coach at the Hive.