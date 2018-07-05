LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United reveal new backroom staff

Have your say

Peterborough United have named three new members of their backroom team for 2018-19 campaign.

Lee Taylor - son of former Posh coach Tommy Taylor - and Sean O’Callaghan have followed first-team boss Steve Evans from Mansfield to take up the posts of fitness and conditioning coach, and video analyst respectively.

New Posh fitness and conditioning coach Lee Taylor. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And Danny Simm is the new Posh physio after giving up a similar position with Watford under 23s.

Former Posh video analyst Carl Pope is now at Norwich City and former club physio John Chatfield won a job at England’s St George’s Park facility.