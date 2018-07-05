LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United reveal new backroom staff

Peterborough United have named three new members of their backroom team for 2018-19 campaign.
Lee Taylor - son of former Posh coach Tommy Taylor - and Sean O’Callaghan have followed first-team boss Steve Evans from Mansfield to take up the posts of fitness and conditioning coach, and video analyst respectively.
And Danny Simm is the new Posh physio after giving up a similar position with Watford under 23s.
Former Posh video analyst Carl Pope is now at Norwich City and former club physio John Chatfield won a job at England’s St George’s Park facility.