LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United pull the plug on Kieffer Moore transfer

Peterborough United have tonight (January 4) pulled the plug on the potential transfer of striker Kieffer Moore to the ABAX Stadium.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed yesterday (January 3) Posh had a bid accepted by Ipswich Town for Moore, a powerful 25 year-old forward who has scored 13 times for League One rivals Rotherham during a loan spell this season.

Posh faced a six-way struggle for Moore’s services, but manager Grant McCann believes there is now better value for money to be had elsewhere.

It’s understood Ipswich wanted £250,000 for Moore, but were demanding payment in full at the time of the transfer and the Tractor Boys wanted some generous add ons.

Posh are seeking a more physical striker to take some of the burden for goals off top scorer Jack Marriott.

But McCann said: “I’d have liked Kieffer here. The club tried to get him, but he was going to cost us a lot of money.

“It’s up to the chairman of course, but we have other targets so it might be best to look at them.”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed tonight his club had pulled out of the deal stating financial fairplay rules made it impossible.

McCann confirmed striker Ricky Miller will leave the club as soos as an acceptable bid is received. McCann also insists midfielder Callum Chettle has a future at Posh even though he has now signed for National Leaguie side Fylde on loan until the end of the season.

McCann believes the club will take up the option of another year on Chettle (21) who he described today (January 4) as a ‘Posh star of the future.’