LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United players urged to ‘play for the badge’ in the final three matches

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans says his players have a ‘duty to the badge’ as they try and secure as high a finish as possible in League One.

Posh are at play-off bound Shrewsbury in the first of three remaining fixtures tomorrow (April 24). Even nine points is unlikely to secure a place-in the play-offs for Evans’ men after rivals Charlton and Scunthorpe secured vital wins at the weekend.

Posh manager Steve Evans.

But Evans is demanding a strong finish from his players, some of who are playing for their future. Posh are ninth going into tomorrow’s match, six points outside the play-off places.

“If we can’t make the play-offs, I want us to finish seventh,” Evans stated. “And failing that let’s make sure we finish eighth and so on.

“We will try and win these three games and see where it takes us. We want to win tomorrow to make sure the final home game against Fleetwood on Saturday means something. Strange results can happen and Charlton’s last two games are Blackburn at home and Rochdale away and neither of them are easy. No-one would have expected Northampton to beat Plymouth on Saturday either.

“The players have a duty the badge to finish as high as they possibly can. Some also still have the chance to impress me with regards for next season.

“We are playing League One’s team of the year tomorrow though and Paul Hurst is the manager of the year in my eyes. What he and his team have achieved is remarkable. They look set for the play-offs now, but that still represents a great season.

“They have stuttered lately, but they won’t want to go into the play-offs in poor form so they will be tough opponents. They have an unbelievable work ethic.

“But if we play like we did for the first 45 minutes at Blackburn we will have a great chance. Tony Mowbray (Blackburn boss) said that was the best any team had played against them this season.”

Evans hopes to have Marcus Maddison back tomorrow. He’s expected to join in training with the first team today, but his troublesome ankle is still badly bruised.

Maddison has missed the last three matches, all of which have been lost.