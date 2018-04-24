LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United offer reduced admission to fans of Premier League clubs

Peterborough United are offering discounted admission to their final League One home match of the season for season ticket holders at Premier League clubs.

Posh are keen to persuade those Peterborough residents who travel to watch top-flight football to also support their local club.

Posh host Fleetwood Town in their final home match of the campaign on Saturday, April 28.

A Posh spokesman said: “We have known for some time that a lot of football fans in the area leave on trains on Saturdays to go and watch Premier League matches so for the Fleetwood match, we have reduced prices to see if we can entice them to the ABAX Stadium and hopefully convert them into regular Posh fans.”

Anyone with a valid, current season ticket at a Premier League stadium can present their season card/ticket along with a form of ID at the ABAX Stadium Box Office either ahead of Saturday or on the day of the game and gain admission anywhere in the ground (excluding hospitality areas) for £15 (adults), £12 (senior citizens) or £10 (under 22s).

Tickets are also available to purchase online at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster Hotline 0844 847 1934 (calls cost 7ppm plus your network access fee) and in person at the stadium Ticket Office.

The offer has received a mixed, but mainly negative, reaction on social media from Posh fans.