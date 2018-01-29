LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United not anticipating major sales and bids for first-team regular are rejected

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry is not anticipating the sale of highly-rated assets Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison before Wednesday’s transfer deadline (January 31, 11pm)

Posh have consistently rejected bids for the pair including one of £4 million for top scorer Marriott from an unnamed Championship club.

Fry also told the Peterborough Telegraph today (January 29) Posh have turned down a couple of bids for Danny Lloyd from rival League One clubs and that he’s completed a loan deal with an unnamed League Two club for unwanted striker Ricky Miller. That deal hasn’t yet gone through as Posh prefer a permanent sale.

“The club is of the opinion selling Jack or Marcus would mean the end of a promotion bid,” Fry stated. “We don’t anticipate selling either player, but of course there is still the possibility of a ridiculous bid in the next couple of days. We have made some tentative enquiries about possible replacements, but really there isn’t now the time to find players of a good enough quality to replace Jack or Marcus.

“We’ve spoken to both players and they are happy to stay with us and help us get into the top six.

“We’ve had a couple of setbacks in cup competitions, but it now enables us to concentrate on our main aim of the season and that is winning promotion.

“We have some very winnable fixtures coming up and we need to start making up the ground to the top six.

“Ricky has agreed to go on loan to a League Two club, but that deal hasn’t yet gone through as we’d rather get him off the wage bill permanently. If we can do that it will release funds to make another signing before the window shuts if the manager wants it.”

Fry confirmed Barnet are not the team chasing Miller.