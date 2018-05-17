LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United linked with League Two striker and his club are prepared to sell

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Stevenage striker Matty Godden.

Reports are circulating that Posh have had a bid accepted for the 26 year-old who scored 14 goals in 44 outings for his current club last season.

Gooden was more prolific in the 2016-17 campaign when he scored 21 goals in 43 matches.

Stevenage signed Godden from non-league football in June 2016 after the striker enjoyed a 33-goal season with Ebbsfleet. Godden drifted into non-league football after starting his career with Scunthorpe United.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace has confirmed the club have already received ‘several enquiries’ for the forward and a deal to sell him could soon be concluded. We have twice offered Matt a significantly improved new contract to stay with us for another couple of years but he has politely refused that, so we won’t stand in his way if we get the right offer during the transfer window.”

Posh manager Steve Evans was not available for comment today (May 17), but Posh are understood to be close to signing two more players following the arrivals this week of goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and Rhys Bennett.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted yesterday, when asked directly about Godden, that Posh ‘have not agreed a deal with anyone.’