LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United kit launch

Peterborough United’s annual kit launch will take place at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday, July 8.

The unveiling of the 2018-19 strip will take place at 9.30am online with associated activities starting at the stadium from 10am. The kit will be available for purchase from 10am at the club shop.

Members of the Posh squad and management will be at the event in the club’s fan zone and shop.

A children’s entertainer, a professional face painter and various fan zone favourites like the Speed Kick machine will also be present.