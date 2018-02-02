LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United goalkeeper wins apology over huge boob by national newspaper

Have your say

Peterborough United goalkeeper Jonathan Bond won an instant apology after a false story appeared on The Sun newspaper website last night (February 1).

The story alleged Bond was on the verge of quitting football because of taunts relating to the body shape of his ‘model girlfriend’.

But Bond has never met the lady in question and the Sun even used a picture of her with her boyfriend, who looked nothing like the Posh number one.

The Sun retracted the story once Bond had contacted them and issued an apology which was accepted by footballer.

The apology read: ‘We published a story taken from a well-known freelance journalist based upon an interview with a glamour model who claimed to be in a relationship with Peterborough goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

“This was published in good faith, but it has become apparent, post publication, that the information we were supplied was untrue.

“We apologise unreservedly to Jonathan Bond for any distress caused.”

The Mail Online also ran the error-strewn story.

Bond is expected to start tomorrow’s League One game with Southend at the ABAX Stadium.