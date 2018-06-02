LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United goalkeeper has an American dream

Peterborough United goalkeeper Conor O’Malley could win his first senior cap for Ireland in their international friendly with the United States in Dublin tonight (June 2, 8pm).

O’Malley was an unused substitute in a 2-0 friendly defeat against France in Paris last Monday, a game which featured a horrible error by Irish goalkeeper Colin Doyle.

O’Malley, who moved to Posh from Irish League football last summer, had his first taste of playing for his country at senior level when enjoying 30 minutes of Celtic skipper Scott Brown’s testimonial match at Parkhead in front of over 50,000 fans at Celtic Park.

“That was a great experience,” O’Malley enthused

“It was a bit surreal walking out at such an historic ground with 55,000 there.

“It’s easily the biggest event I’ve ever experienced. It was a great occasion.

“The intensity in training was much higher when I moved to Peterborough from Ireland and training with the Irish team was a step up on that.

“These chances don’t come along too often so once you get in you’ve got to take the opportunity and try and stay in as long as you can. You have to be confident coming in and believe you’re good enough to be there.”

O’Malley (23) started 14 games in his debut season at Posh, eventually losing his place because of injury.