LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United first team fall back, but reserves win

Peterborough United have dropped a place to 10th ahead of two ‘make-or-break’ League One home matches.

Portsmouth’s 2-1 win at lowly Fleetwood took them back above Posh who face must-win games against AFC Wimbledon (February 24) and Walsall (February 27) at the ABAX Stadium.

Junior Morias scored for Posh reserves against Wimbledon.

Gillingham drew level on points with Posh in 11th after holding Shrewsbury to a 1-1 draw. Shrewsbury would have gone back to the top with a win.

Key matches this Saturday (February 24): Bristol Rovers v Scunthorpe, Bury v Gillingham, Charlton v Shrewsbury, Plymouth v Bradford City, Portsmouth v Blackpool, Rotherham v Doncaster.

Posh reserves beat AFC Wimbledon 4-2 in a home friendly yesterday (February 20). Junior Morias, Sam Cartwright, Danny Lloyd and Andrea Borg scored the goals. Lloyd netted with a stunning individual effort.

Posh: O’Malley, Freestone, Cartwright, Fosu, Hart, Anderson, Da Silva Lopes, Cooper, Lloyd, Morias, Kanu. Subs used: Borg, Davison, Barker, Strachan.