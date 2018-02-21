LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United first team fall back, but reserves win

Peterborough United have dropped a place to 10th ahead of two ‘make-or-break’ League One home matches.
Portsmouth’s 2-1 win at lowly Fleetwood took them back above Posh who face must-win games against AFC Wimbledon (February 24) and Walsall (February 27) at the ABAX Stadium.
Gillingham drew level on points with Posh in 11th after holding Shrewsbury to a 1-1 draw. Shrewsbury would have gone back to the top with a win.
Key matches this Saturday (February 24): Bristol Rovers v Scunthorpe, Bury v Gillingham, Charlton v Shrewsbury, Plymouth v Bradford City, Portsmouth v Blackpool, Rotherham v Doncaster.
Posh reserves beat AFC Wimbledon 4-2 in a home friendly yesterday (February 20). Junior Morias, Sam Cartwright, Danny Lloyd and Andrea Borg scored the goals. Lloyd netted with a stunning individual effort.
Posh: O’Malley, Freestone, Cartwright, Fosu, Hart, Anderson, Da Silva Lopes, Cooper, Lloyd, Morias, Kanu. Subs used: Borg, Davison, Barker, Strachan.