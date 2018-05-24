LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United boss has identified the next Jack Marriott

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans believes he has identified the next Jack Marriott.

Stevenage striker Matt Godden is that man and he’s due at the ABAX Stadium for talks before the end of this week, suggesting the clubs have agreed a fee for a player entering the last year of his current contract.

Matt Godden is available for transfer from Stevenage.

The Peterborough Telegraph was tipped off about Posh’s interest in the 26 year-old striker last week and the club have since confirmed the fact.

Evans wants to pair Godden with a physical centre-forward in an attempt to take League One by storm next season.

Godden has spent the last two seasons at Stevenage straight after a prolific season with non-league Ebbsfleet, where he played alongside former Posh favourite Aaron Mclean.

He scored 21 goals in his first season and 14 last season.

“He hasn’t played in the best Stevenage teams so that record is not bad,” Evans stated. “My old player Alex Revell joined Stevenage last season and told me Matt is the real deal on and off the pitch.

“Matt is like Jack Marriott insomuch he comes alive in the box and finishes well. He’s also a very hard worker like Jack. We are hoping to speak to him today (May 24) or tomorrow and we will see where it goes, but he is a player I like. He’s not that big, but we will be signing a big centre-forward as well.”

Marriott is expected to leave Posh after an outstanding 33-goal campaign in 2017-18. Several Championship clubs are apparently vying to take him, but Posh director of football Barry Fry insists he has not had a bid ‘worth taking to the board.’

Posh suffered their first rejection of the close season earlier this week when a northern based League One defender pulled out of a deal to come to the ABAX Stadium.

Terms had been agreed, but the player’s wife did not want to uproot her young children, one of whom was about to start school, so the transfer has been scrapped.

“These things happen,” Evans added. “Family has to come first and we will move on to the next target.”

The player concerned is 27 which confirms Posh are chasing mature players with good Football League experience.

Posh have so far signed goalkeeper Aaron Chapman (27) and Rhys Bennett (26) from Accrington Stanley and Mansfield respectively.