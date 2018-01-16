LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United are better against the best, Oldham are owed one and a transfer snippet

Peterborough United are determined to improve their playing record against the weaker teams in League One, starting with the visit of Oldham to the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (January 20).

A 0-0 draw at League One leaders Wigan last weekend (January 13) confirmed Posh’s ability to match the best teams in the division. Grant McCann’s men have taken four points from two games with Wigan this season and 22 of their 40 points this season (14 games) have arrived against teams currentky in the top half of the table.

Posh have picked up just 18 points from 13 matches against teams currently in the bottom half of the table. They lost 3-2 at 10-man Oldham in September at a time the Latics were bottom of League One.

“We owe them one,” admitted Posh left-back Andrew Hughes. “But there is no such thing as an easy game of football these days. We were given tough games by Woking in the FA Cup and it’s all about having the right attitude.

“We are on a decent run of form, but there is more to come from us. The performance at Wigan was good and we almost nicked the win at the death. To take four points off Wigan is a good effort.”

Posh have actually scored just one goal and taken just two points in their last three League One matches, but they have lost just three of their last 15 competitive matches (seven wins).

Oldham are likely to field new signing Jack Byrne at the ABAX Stadium, a midfielder who had been of interest to Posh.

Byrne had been on loan at Oldham from Wigan for most of this season and signed permanently yesterday (January 15). Byrne turned down Posh as he is settled in Manchester.