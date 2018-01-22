LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United act to plug leaks ahead of a probable sell-out FA Cup tie

Peterborough United are confident repairs to part of the Main Stand roof at the ABAX Stadium will be completed well before Saturday’s (January 27) mouthwatering fourth round FA Cup tie with Premier League Leicester City.

Storm David caused enough damage to the roof on Thursday morning (January 18) to force the 367 Oldham fans at the League One game last Saturday into the Motorpoint Stand. The roof was letting rainwater into the stadium and onto the seats.

Repairs on the damage are due to be carried out tomorrow (January 23).

Posh chief executive officer Bob Symns said: “The storm damage is scheduled to be repaired tomorrow. We have had to wait for the weather to settle.”

Leicester City are expected to bring 4,000 fans to the FA Cup tie, many of whom will be housed in the affected part of the stadium.

Posh have sold 8260 tickets so far for a tie that will be televised live on BT Sport (12.30pm kick off). The remaining tickets are now available to all-comers through www.theposhtickets.com, Ticketmaster on 0844 847 1934 or from the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

The Posh capacity for the match is a little over 13,000.