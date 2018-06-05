LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United accept a million-pound bid for a League One player

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony sent Peterborough United fans into speculation overdrive by revealing a ‘seven-figure fee’ had been accepted for one of his players last night (June 4).

MacAnthony typically used his Twitter feed to admit the bid had been accepted and the player was now discussing terms with a club from the top two divisions of English football.

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh last season.

It’s known that Posh will sell last season’s top scorer Jack Marriott and assist king Marcus Maddison for the right price this summer. MacAnthony would expect several millions for Marriott, while director of football Barry Fry has admitted Posh would accept a smaller fee for Maddison.

Championship side Nottingham Forest are known to be interested in Marriott. Sunderland and Reading have been most heavily linked with Maddison, but the former are now a League One club so they can be ruled out unless MacAnthony has misled fans with his tweets.

MacAnthony said: “So @theposhofficial have accepted a SEVEN figure transfer fee for one of our players today. The player has been given permission to talk terms etc. “It’s a club above League One level.”

The only other Posh players who would realistically command a seven-figure fee are midfielder Gwion Edwards and possibly centre-back Ryan Tafazolli. The Peterborough Telegraph did field a call from a representative of the Blackburn media regarding Edwards. Edwards, who is entering the last year of his Posh contract, was outstanding in both games against Blackburn last season and the promoted Lancastrians have money to spend as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Posh are seeking a multi-million pound fee for Jack Marriott.

Posh director of football Barry Fry, the man in charge of the club’s transfer negotiations, is currently in Portugal at the Football League chairman’s conference, while manager Steve Evans declined to comment on yesterday’s developments.

Posh midfielder Chris Forrester is expected to complete his move to Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen soon.

Sky Sports have reported Posh paid £400k for Stevenage striker Matty Godden.

Former Posh manager Darren Ferguson quit League One rivals Doncaster Rovers last night following a dispute over a playing budget for next season.