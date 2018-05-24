LATEST NEWS: O’Malley closing in on senior international cap

Have your say

Young Posh keeper Conor O’Malley could win his first senior international cap later this month.

The 23 year-old was today (May 24) one of four uncapped players named by Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill in his 26-man senior squad for upcoming friendlies against France and the USA.

The others are Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams and Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke.

The games are in Paris on May 28 and Dublin on June 2.

O’Malley, Williams and Burke all played a part in Celtic skipper Scott Brown’s testimonial in Glasgow at the weekend. No caps were awarded for that game however.

Squad: Colin Doyle, Conor O’Malley, Shane Supple; Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Darragh Lenihan, Declan Rice, John O’Shea, Enda Stevens, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham; Callum O’Dowda, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, David Meyler, Eunan O’Kane, Alan Browne, Shaun Williams, James McClean, Daryl Horgan; Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Graham Burke.