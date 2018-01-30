LATEST NEWS: No more spending in the January sales for Peterborough United, Miller and Tafazolli updates

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists he has pumped enough money into the current first-team squad so there will be no more purchases before the transfer window closes tomorrow (January 31, 11pm).

MacAnthony, in an interview with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, revealed he has spent over £1.3 million in the last two transfer windows. He sanctioned the arrival of wide men George Cooper and Joe Ward earlier this month.

George Cooper scores for Posh against Oldham on his club debut.

Posh are currently eighth in League One, two places and four points outside the play-off places, but they have games in hand on most of the teams above them. Posh host Southend on Saturday (February 3), the first of 18 remaining League One matches,

“I’m done with bringing players in now,” MacAnthony said. “I keep hearing about me selling players, but there’s hasn’t been a big sale for a while now and I’ve spent £1.35 million over the last two transfer windows.

“It would be easy for me to say we are 8th/9th in the league so I should cash in on our players, but I haven’t done that. I expected us to be 3rd/4th by now when selling players definitely wouldn’t be an option anyway, but I expect us to climb the table now.

“This squad should be in the top six, it needs to be in the top six, it has to be in the top six.”

Ryan Tafazolli in action for Posh.

Posh are still hoping to offload unwanted striker Ricky Miller in the next 36 hours, but they are holding out for a permanent sale rather than the loan deal with a League Two arranged by director of football Barry Fry.

MacAnthony is happy to let Miller ‘sit in the stands’ if he doesn’t leave. Miller has rejected possible transfers to clubs in the north.

“If you’re going to base a career in football on geography, don’t become a footballer,” MacAnthony added.

Fry has played down suggestions Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli is a transfer target for Championship strugglers Hull City.