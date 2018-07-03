LATEST NEWS: New signings to attend the Peterborough United kit launch

New Peterborough United signings Jason Naismith and Aaron Chapman will attend the club’s 2018-19 kit launch at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday.

Posh will unveil their new shirt for the forthcoming campaign online at 9.30am and it will be on sale at the club shop from 10am.

Jason Naismith.

Between 10am and 3pm there will be activities galore for Posh fans at the ABAX Stadium with a children’s entertainer (magic and balloon modelling from 10am until 2pm), a professional face painter (from 10am-2pm) and a DJ all on offer.

The Speed Kick machine and various other fanzone favourites will be available all day as will refreshments.

The Posh Venue will be open and there well be competitions running all day withe the chance to win the new shirt.

Chapman and Naismith will on site from 11am to noon and will be happy to sign autographs. Other players will also attend.