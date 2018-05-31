LATEST NEWS: New signing Woodyard is compared to a Peterborough United legend

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has compared latest signing Alex Woodyard to legendary Wembley-winning club captain Mick Halsall.

Posh snapped up 25 year-old midfielder Woodyard from Lincoln City yesterday (May 30) for a fee believed to be £225,000.

Posh captain Mick Halsall lifts the League One play-off trophy at Wembley in 1992.

The player is understood to have resisted a late swoop by Championship side Ipswich to sign a two-year contract (with an option for a third season) at the ABAX Stadium.

Woodyard has been a star performer for Lincoln in his two seasons at the club. Evans believes his fifth signing of the summer has captaincy potential.

“Alex was Lincoln’s best player when they won the National League two seasons ago,” Evans stated. “And I watched Lincoln eight or nine times last season and Alex was the best player on the pitch 99% of the time.

“He’s a top, top player and great at what he does. He has been used mainly as a defensive midfielder by Lincoln, but I believe he is capable of much more than that.

“Alex is technically better than people might think. I don’t just want to use him as a defensive screen as I believe he can be effective going from box to box.

“I compare him to Mick Halsall. He is a natural leader and he will lead from the front. He will be in contention for the Posh captaincy along with a few others.

“There was a lot of interest in him from other clubs and I am delighted he has chosen to join us.

“When I went to the United States to discuss transfers with the board of directors and the chairman at the end of last season, Alex was at the top of my list,

“Without doubt he is the best signing any League One club has made so far this summer.

“We did a lot of work on the deal and I have to praise my chairman. board and Barry Fry for getting the deal done amid so much interest.

“I also have to thank Lincoln chairman Bob Dorrian and his staff who have been very professional throughout the dealings.”

Halsall skippered Posh to back-to-back promotions under the management of Chris Turner in the early 1990s.