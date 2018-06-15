LATEST NEWS: New signing will be the best right-back in Peterborough United’s history

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry reckons they have signed the best right-back in the club’s history.

Posh beat off opposition from League One title favourites Sunderland and the second best team in Scotland, Aberdeen, to sign Jason Naismith from relegated Scottish Premier League side Ross County.

Mark Little is a top Posh right back from the past.

The fee will remain undisclosed, but sources in Scotland say the 23 year-old was available for £250,000. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted his club’s summer spending is now past the £1 million mark.

Whatever the fee Fry says it’s money well spent.

“He will be the best right-back the club has ever had,” Fry, who has been at Posh since 1996, said. “He was a top target of the manager and we are delighted to get the deal over the line, especially as Sunderland and Aberdeen made late moves to prise him away from us.

“Jason and his father turned up at our training ground on Tuesday (June 12) at 10am and I locked the doors so he couldn’t escape. We got the deal done about 7pm.

One of the great Posh full-backs Noel Luke.

“He is very highly rated north of the border. He was the best right-back in their Premier League last season.”

Posh have now made seven summer signings and Fry revealed it was a club tactic to get his work done as early as possible.

“The changes in the transfer window make it more important to get things done early,” Fry added. “Plus we knew we were chasing players that other clubs would also want to sign.

“We’re happy with the way things have gone so far, but we have made other offers for new players and I would expect another signing early next week. The manager is here to win promotion and we are backing him.”

The transfer window for Football League clubs closes on August 9, five days after the first games of the League One season.

In previous years clubs have had until August 31 to sign players. The loan window will remain open until the end of August.

As well as Naismith they have so far signed goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, defenders Rhys Bennett and Colin Daniel, central midfielders Mark O’Hara and Aex Woodyard and striker Matty Godden.

Posh are still hunting a targetman striker and a central defender.

FIVE TOP POSH RIGHT-BACKS

1 Noel Luke (1986-93)

2 Alan Paris (1985-88)

3 Dick Whittaker (1960-63)

4 Russell Martin (2008-10)

5 Mark Little (2010-14)