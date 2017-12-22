LATEST NEWS: New shirt sponsor for Peterborough United on January 1

Peterborough-based charity Free Kicks Foundation will have thei logo emblazoned on the front of the Peterborough United shirts for the League One game with Doncaster at the ABAX Stadium on January 1

First-team shirt sponsor Mick George Ltd have graciously let Free Kicks take over as part of the foundation’s ‘charity day. The players will also warm up wearing ‘Free Kicks’’ t shirts.

The shirts will be signed by the players and auctioned off in the new year to raise money for Free Kicks, a charity that provides football matchday experiences for under privileged children.

“It’s a huge honour for us,” a Free Kicks spokesman stated. “It will be a proud day for us as Posh fans and Free Kicks should get some national exposure from this.”

Neil Johnson, Technical Waste Director at Mick George Ltd commented: “The front of shirt offers a great location for exposure, hence its inclusion within our partnership with Peterborough United FC. We’ve witnessed first-hand the many benefits associated with it, and hope it proves equally as positive for Free Kicks. “Much like ourselves, Free Kicks’ frequently utilise their connection with the club to offer ‘money can’t buy experiences for fans’, and for that, their efforts should be applauded.”