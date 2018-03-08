LATEST NEWS: New management team to host fund-raising event for former Peterborough United player

Peterborough United will be host an evening with new manager Steve Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite on Wednesday, March 21 to raise money for former player Trevor Quow’s family.

Quow’s daughter has been diagnosed with a medical condition that will see a shortened life span and the changes required for their home life is a huge challenge. All money raised through ticket sales for the forum and a special auction on the evening will go directly to Trevor to help cover costs of changes that need to be made.

New Posh management team Steve Evans (right) and Paul Raynor.

It will be the first time that Evans and Raynor will have the opportunity to meet with supporters and answer question while ‘money can’t buy’ items will be available in the auction including ‘A day at the Training Ground’, ‘Being a Director for the Day’ and many more.

Tickets for the evening cost £3 and are available online at www.theposhtickets.com, via the ABAX Stadium Ticket Office and in the Venue, home of the official supporters club, and Ebeneezer’s, home of PISA on Saturday (March 10).

A club spokesman said: “Trevor made well over 200 appearances for the football club and also went on to play for Steve at Stamford. We all want to try and help with his personal situation and hope that many supporters come along to what should be a great event. It will be the first time the new management team will be able to meet some of the our supporters and hopefully we can raise a bit of money along the way.”

Quow came through the Posh youth team and went on to make 234 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals. He made his Posh debut at the age of 17 on the first day of the 1978-79 season. Quow went on to play for Gillingham and Northampton Town in the Football League and went on to play for Evans at Boston United as well as Stamford.