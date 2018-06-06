LATEST NEWS: New favourites to sign Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott

Bristol City have emerged as favourites to sign Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott.
Bookmaker Bet Victor stopped taking bets on Marriott’s next destination after a flurry of wagers on the 23 year-old moving to Ashton Gate.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was asked on social media last night (June 5) about reports of Marriott joining City for £4.5 million and he replied, mischievously: “That figure is incorrect as is (the case on) most of these rumour sites.”
One report has suggested City have offered striker Matty Taylor as part-exchange for Marriott.
City manager Lee Johnson said recently: “It could be that we can’t compete with Premier League finances. You look at players like Marriott at Peterborough and you are talking four or five million for a player in the Championship.”
Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked with Marriott.
Posh are demanding a fee in excess of the club record £6 million Crystal Palace paid for Dwight Gayle in July, 2013.
Posh paid Luton Town just £450,000 for Marriott last summer, but the Hatters are understood to have inserted a significant sell-on clause around the 20% mark.
Marriott scored 33 goals in his first Posh season.