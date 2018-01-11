LATEST NEWS: McCann is ready to find the next Jack Marriott

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann is ready to find the next Jack Marriott if the club’s top scorer is sold during the January transfer window.

McCann is naturally keen to keep his 23-goal striker to aid a promotion push, but he understands the ecomonics of a League One club with a modest fanbase.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed this morning (January 11) a £4 million bid from an unnamed Championship club for Marriott has been rejected. Premier League clubs have also started to shown an interest in the 23 year-old.

“I’m very calm about the whole situation,” McCann insisted. “That wasn’t the case this time last year when the constant phone calls and speculation were very irritating.

“It’s different now. I’m relaxed. Obviously I want to keep Jack at the club. Twenty three goals is a lot to replace. Obviously we would have a much better chance of promotion with him in the squad.

“But if Jack does go, and lets face it he is one of the hottest strikers in the country, we will have to go out and find the next Jack Marriott.

“We always have irons in the fire so we will just go with the flow. I know how this club works.

“I will say Jack is very happy here. I haven’t spoken to him about the speculation because I haven’t had to. He is a very grounded young man. He’s also very calm about the situation.

“I’ll be delighted it he stays, but if he goes I will take pride in the fact I have worked with him and helped him improve. I spent a lot of time with Conor Washington and I was proud when he was able to move into the Championship because of the work we had done with him.

“It would be a big test keeping the rest of the boys happy if we did sell Jack, but we have our own targets should he leave.”

Marriott is expected to play at League One leaders Wigan on Saturday (January 13).