LATEST NEWS: McCann confident Peterborough United can test recent Premier League champions

Peterborough United will take on the Premier League champions of 2015-16 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Leicester City beat League One outfit Fleetwood Town 2-0 in a third round replay tonight (January 16) thanks to two goals from Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Foxes fielded a virtual reserve side apart from Riyad Mahrez. Their first goal was awarded after a VAR referral, the first time that’s happened in English football.

Posh manager Grant McCann was at the game as a guest of BT Sport who televised it live. BT will also televise Posh v Leicester live on Saturday, January 27 (12.30pm kick off).

McCann said: “It’s a great tie for us. Hopefully we will have a full house at the game. We will play our game and have a go at Leicester. No-one gave us much of a chance at Aston Villa in the last round and if we play that well again we will have a chance.”

Posh have already sold over 3,000 tickets for the tie. They are on sale at www.theposhtickets.com, through Ticketmaster on 0844 8471934 or in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Posh are confident of a 14,000 sell-out crowd. Leicester will be given an allocation of 4,000 tickets which will include the whole of the Motorpoint Stand.