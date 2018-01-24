LATEST NEWS: Marriott more upbeat after injury scare

Peterborough United’s top scorer Jack Marriott was far more upbeat today (January 24) after the disappointment of an injury scare before last night’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final defeat at Lincoln City.

Marriott was named in the Posh starting line-up for the match at Sincil Bank, but felt pain in his thigh area during the warm-up and withdrew from the contest 30 minutes before the scheduled kick off.

Posh are due to send him for a scan later today, but as a precaution rather than to confirm a serious problem.

Posh manager Grant McCann said: “Hopefully the scan will put Jack’s mind at rest as well as mine.

“He was worried last night, but he was feeling much better this morning and if all goes well with the scan he will train on Friday ahead of the FA Cup tie with Leicester.

“There was a big improvement in how he was feeling and we’re hopeful that improvement will continue.”

Posh lost their Checkatrade Trophy at Lincoln 4-2. They host Leicester in an FA Cup fourth round tie at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (January 27).

Marriott’s late withdrawal caused some speculation he was pulled out to protect a potential January transfer, but Posh director of football Barry Fry insists that was not the case.

“We have not received any bids for Jack recently,” Fry stated. “He was pulled out of the game because of injury.”