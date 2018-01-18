LATEST NEWS: Marriott is now a £6 million pound man!

It would take a club record transfer bid for Posh to even contemplate selling top scorer Jack Marriott.

And even then, offering more than the £6 million Crystal Palace paid for Dwight Gayle in July, 2013, might not be enough to prise the 23 year-old away from the ABAX Stadium.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “No-one at the club wants Jack to leave. We have rejected a bid of £4 million and unless there is a club prepared to break our transfer record we wouldn’t even sit down with them.

“The chairman wants to build a promotion-winning side and we are aware of not doing anything to harm the goodwill our fans are feeling as the team strings together some encouraging results.”

That will be music to the ears of first-team boss Grant McCann as he prepares his team for a busy few days when Posh will challenge for honours on three different fronts.

It’s Oldham in League One at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (January 20). followed by a Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final at Lincoln on Tuesday (January 23) and an FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Leicester City on January 27.

Fry confirmed Marriott’s previous club Luton are entitled to a ‘normal’ sell-on fee if Posh do cash in on a player who cost the club just £450,000 six months ago.