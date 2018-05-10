LATEST NEWS: Maddison placed on the transfer list

Marcus Maddison is the latest Posh player to be placed on the transfer list

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony today (May 10) confirmed that the midfield ace had become the 14th player to be put on the list this week.

During his spell at the football club, Maddison has consistently been top of the assist charts in the EFL, creating 62 goals in his time with the club. He has scored 42 goals in 177 appearances in all competitions, 12 of which came this season. He made an astonishing 22 goals for others this season alone.

MacAnthony said: “When I sat down with Marcus last August and agreed a new contract with him, I gave him my verbal assurances that were we to fall short and not gain promotion, I would allow him to leave the club subject to an offer acceptable to the football club and place him on the transfer list.

“Marcus has been in his four years with the football club our stand out attacking midfielder and one of the best players offensively outside of the Premier League and the Championship.

“He has had an incredible career with the Posh and it is only right that I stick to my word and give him the best chance possible to further his ambitions of playing further up the football pyramid so with sadness today, I can confirm he is available for transfer.”

The 24-year-old joined Posh from non-league Gateshead in August 2014 for an undisclosed fee and announced his arrival by scoring on his home debut against Leyton Orient. He scored a clutch of superb free-kicks from long-range and won the club’s Goal of the Season for his stunning strike against Shrewsbury Town last season - an effort that was in the final five at the EFL’s end of season awards.