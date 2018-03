Have your say

The Football League have released the League One play-off dates with all matches scheduled for live TV screening by Sky Sports.

The first two-legged semi-final will be staged on Thursday, May 10 (7.45pm) and Sunday, May 13 (5.15pm). The second semi-final will take place on Saturday, May 12 (12.30pm) and Wednesday, May 16 (7.45pm).

The League One play-off final is scheduled for Sunday, May 27 at Wembley (3pm).

Posh are currently seventh in League One, a point outside the play-off places.