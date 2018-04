Have your say

Jack Marriott is among the nominations for League One player-of-the-year for March.

It’s his third nomination of the season. He won the award for August and was nominated again in December.

Marriott scored five goals in five games in March including crucial last-gasp efforts at Bury and Rotherham.

His rivals for the March award are Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns, Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman and Wigan centre-back Chey Dunkley.