LATEST NEWS: Is Jack off to the Palace?

Premier League side Crystal Palace are lining up a £7 million swoop for star Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott, according to reports.

The Sun newspaper claim today (January 22) Palace are ready to make their move to beat off interest from other clubs in the top two divisions.

Posh striker Jack Marriott scores from the penalty spot against Oldham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh director of football Barry Fry, who couldn’t be contacted this morning, has insisted Posh wouldn’t even listen to offers under the club record sale of £6 million. Palace paid that for striker Dwight Gayle in July, 2012.

Fry has revealed Posh have turned down a bid of £4 million from an unnamed Championship club for Marriott, who bagged his 24th goal of the season from the penalty spot in Saturday’s (January 22) 3-0 win over Oldham at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh signed Marriott for a reported £450,000 from Luton in the summer. The Hatters have a ‘normal’ sell-on clause according to Fry, believed to be around 20%, which entitles them to a percentage of the profit Posh make on Marriott’s sale.

The Sun claim West Ham, Aston Villa, Leeds, QPR and Millwall have all shown interest in Marriott.

Marriott is expected to play in tomorrow’s (January 23) Checkatrade Trophy quarter final at League Two Lincoln City.