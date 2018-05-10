LATEST NEWS: International call-up for Posh player

Posh keeper Conor O’Malley has today (May 10) received an international call-up.

The 23 year-old has been called into the provisional Republic of Ireland squad for forthcoming fixtures against Celtic, France and the USA in the next few weeks.

O’Malley, who has not represented his country at any of the younger age groups, has been rewarded for an excellent first campaign with Posh following a move last summer from his native country. O’Malley will find out if he has made the full squad in the next 10 days.

The game against Celtic at Celtic Park on May 20 is a testimonial fixture for Scott Brown while the game with France is at the Stade De France eight days later.

The United States game is at the Aviva Stadium on June 2.