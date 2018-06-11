LATEST NEWS: Hunt for Maddison hots up as Barry Fry reveals all the latest Peterborough United transfer news

Marcus Maddison now has three Championship clubs fighting over his services.
Posh director of football Barry Fry revealed one is Reading, but he is expecting a bid from a different club tomorrow (June 12).
Fry today (June 11) gave the Peterborough Telegraph an update on the Posh players available for transfer.
He said....
Jermaine Anderson: Shrewsbury tried to take him on loan at the end of the January transfer window, but not been back, No other interest.
Jack Baldwin: Interest from several clubs. No bids yet accepted.
Andrea Borg: West Brom (not West Ham) were the team showing an interest in taking him into their youth set up. Not been back since initial contact.
Anthony Grant: Numerous clubs have shown an interest in him including Lincoln, Shrewsbury. Portsmouth and Blackpool. Anthony has been given permission to speak to a club without a fee yet being agreed.
Idris Kanu: A season-long loan at a League Two club has been agreed, but waiting for the manager to return from holiday to rubber stamp it.
Marcus Maddison: Three Championship clubs interested in him. Reading are one of them, but a different club is closer to a deal and a bid is expected tomorrow (June 12).
Morgan Penfold: No interest.
Jack Marriott: Eight clubs interested. No acceptable bids received yet.
Ricky Miller: As soon as his court case is over he is expected to leave. A fee has been agreed with a League Two club.
Junior Morias: Interest from Crawley, Northampton, Stevenage and Ebbsfleet. Also a ‘conversation’ with Port Vale. No acceptable bids received yet.
Steven Taylor: An Australian club is interested as is a League Two club. Fee might be waived depending on where he goes.
Adil Nabi: No interest.
Josh Tibbetts: Will go out on loan for another season.